Central Texas real estate gives gifts to more than 100 kids in foster care

A Waco real estate is getting into the Christmas spirit by giving gifts to kids in the foster care system.

The culture committee at Keller Williams Realty gathered gifts to give to more than a hundred kids.

They typically adopt about 50 kids to give gifts to, but they were able to adopt a hundred and twelve this year.

"We've been doing it for about five years now and so it's just something that's kind of dear to our hearts so we like to serve our local community. We serve our local families here in town and it's just something we can do to give back," said Grace Rogers.

Keller Williams said it plans to continue efforts to serve kids and their families, especially during the holidays.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.