Two city departments move into former police building

Two city departments moved to a new location that is expected to give them additional space for personnel in case of an emergency.

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management and City of Waco's Information Technology, which were both located at City Hall, will now be located at 721 N. 4th Street. The newly renovated building served as the Waco Police Department in the past.

"The new location provides much-needed space for personnel, furnishings, storage and updated equipment. In addition, the new Emergency Operation Center provides an up to date and larger operational center giving the city and county the ability to respond to any size of disaster," City of Waco's Community Promotions Specialist Chris Martin said in an email.

The extra space is also expected to provide room for training, emergency management courses and meetings.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on December 19 at 1:30 p.m.

