CTX police chief talks about working in law enforcement and importance of community outreach

By Kendra Kalisek, Producer
(Source: Killeen Police Department) (Source: Killeen Police Department)
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

For the Dec. 18 edition of Central Texas Living, Ann Harder spoke with Charles Kimble the Killeen Police Chief.

During the interview, Chief Kimble talked about how he got started working in law enforcement and his current role at the Killeen Police Department.

He also talked about the importance of officers building a relationship with Central Texas community members.  

For more information visit www.killeentexas.gov.

