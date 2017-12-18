Soldier died after crashing into home, arrest suspect

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a fatal accident where a soldier died after he crashed his car into a house late Sunday night.

The man identified as 28-year-old Kali Athinos Strongheart of Fort Stewart, Georgia was driving the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson from Fort Hood confirmed the victim was a soldier.

The accident happened on the 3500 block of Barbed Wire Dr. right before midnight.

Police said that the initial investigation showed that the driver of the Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on Bunny Tr. at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a curb, left the roadway and traveled through the front yard of a home. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and came to a stop inside the home.

Two people were inside the home and were not harmed.

The Traffic Unit has identified a second vehicle and driver involved in this investigation.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown issued a warrant for 33-year-old Sylvester Hernandez for fail to stop and provide information striking fixture.

Tuesday morning around 5:10 a.m., Hernandez turned himself in and is currently in the Killeen City Jail.

The Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate the crash.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

The Killeen Police Department said they do not know the details of the crash and are still investigating the crash.

