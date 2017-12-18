Police investigating after man crashes car into home, dies on scene

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a fatal accident where a car crashed into a house late Sunday night. The man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened on the 3500 block of Barbed Wire Dr. right before midnight.

Police said that the initial investigation showed that the driver of the Dodge Challenger was traveling southbound on Bunny Tr. at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a curb, left the roadway and traveled through the front yard of a home. Police said the vehicle struck a tree and came to a stop inside the home.

The victim's name is being withheld until next of kin has been notified. Two people were inside the home and were not harmed.

