Vehicle crashes into vacant building in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said they are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the 4300 block of E. Stan Schlueter Loop around 3:35 a.m.

When officers arrived they found a Dodge Challenger lodged inside the building, with one person inside the vehicle.

The man driving told officers that he was at the ATM at the 1st National Bank when he pressed the gas pedal causing the vehicle to drive into the building.

Police said the vehicle was vacant and the driver was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.