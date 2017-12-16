UMHB football places six on D3football.com All-America Teams

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed six players on the D3football.com All-America Teams released in connection with the 2017 Stagg Bowl over the weekend. The Cru had two First Team selections, three Second Team picks and one Third Team honoree.

Defensive tackle Haston Adams and kick returner Bryce Wilkerson were both voted to the All-America First Team. Adams, a senior from Beckville High School, led UMHB with 20.5 tackles for loss and he added 4.5 sacks on the season. Adams recorded 47 total tackles, broke up three passes and forced a fumble. Wilkerson, a senior from Tyler Lee High School, returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns this season. He averaged 37.9 yards per kickoff return and 12.9 yards per punt return. Wilkerson also caught a school record 66 passes for 709 yards and five more touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Corbin Campitelli, defensive end Ajay Fanene and cornerback Kris Brown were all selected to the All-America Second Team. Campitelli, a senior from Dallas Parish Episcopal High School, was the Cru’s highest-grading offensive lineman and helped clear the way for UMHB’s prolific offense. Fanene, a senior from LaSierra High School in Riverside, California, topped the Cru with 16.5 sacks and he also had 20.5 tackles for loss. Fanene forced four fumbles and broke up seven passes. Brown, a senior from Sealy High School, led UMHB with five interceptions and he was second on the team with 70 total tackles. Brown broke up seven other passes and scored four defensive touchdowns on the season.

Linebacker Tevin Jones was a Third Team All-American. The junior from Belton High School recorded a team-best 129 tackles and posted 13.5 tackles for loss. Jones added four sacks, five pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of those fumbles for a 93-yard touchdown.

The Cru fell to Mount Union 12-0 in Stagg Bowl XLV Friday night in Salem, Virginia to finish as National Runners-Up. UMHB closed out the season with a 14-1 record and had a 29-game winning streak snapped in the title game. The Cru was making its third appearance in the Stagg Bowl and has won at least one playoff game in 13 consecutive seasons.