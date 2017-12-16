Man arrested after standoff, assaulting girlfriend in Waco

Republicans working to execute their first major legislative achievement of Donald Trump's presidency appear to have secured the votes to pass a massive tax overhaul that Trump hoped to present to Americans.More >>
Both Democratic and Republican operatives say abortion may take a backseat to other issues in 2018 now that conservative Alabama has elected a Democrat who supports abortion rights.More >>
The Waco Police Department said they arrested a man after he physically assaulted his girlfriend early Saturday morning.More >>
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio's potential defection has put a speed bump into GOP leaders' drive to push their big tax package through the Senate.More >>
