Man arrested after standoff, assaulting girlfriend in Waco

The Waco Police Department said they arrested a man after he physically assaulted his girlfriend early Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to The Villages apartment complex located in the 1100 block of N 6th St. around 2:15 a.m.for a disturbance call.

When officers arrived, they learned that 21-year-old Kammeyon Daniels had dragged his girlfriend by her hair out of their apartment unit.

Daniels then forced her back into their apartment and locked the doors, all while showing a handgun.

The Waco Police Department SWAT team was then called out to the scene.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, Daniels went outside where he then was taken into custody.

Daniels was taken to jail where he was charged with aggravated assault, family violence, unlawful possession of a firearm, and was booked in on two parole violations.

