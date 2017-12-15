Waco Transit hosts Santa at the Station

On Friday, Waco Transit hosted its Santa at the Station event, which included free pictures with Santa and other activities.

Many children had the chance to meet Santa and tell him the items on their Christmas list. A dog from a nonprofit organization also posed with the man in the red suit. The kids who attended were offered free snacks and face painting.

Jordan Alvarez who was one of the children visiting Santa was eager to meet him.

"Some kids don't get to come here and see Santa like I did today. I'm just happy that I'm one of them who got to sit on his lap," Alvarez said.

This is the sixth year the company has hosted this event.

