Boil water notice issued for Moffat Water Supply Corporation customers

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
MOFFAT, TX (KXXV) -

Customers of the Moffat Water Supply Corporation on Buckhorn Cemetery Road are advised to boil their water prior to consumption. 

According to the company, a major water leak is a reason behind the order. 

Sample results should be in no earlier than Tuesday. 

