Louisiana Homecoming at Nicholls State

No. 6/6 Baylor women’s basketball heads to Louisiana for a matchup at Nicholls State on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. (CT) in Thibodaux, La. The game will be broadcast by Eleven Sports with Garrett Walvoord (play-by-play) and Jordy Hultberg (analyst) calling the action.

To see if your cable package includes Eleven Sports, visit www.elevensportsusa.com/where-to-watch/.

Monday’s nonconference finale is an opportunity for head coach Kim Mulkey (Hammond, La.), junior All-American Kalani Brown (Slidell, La.) and freshman Moon Ursin (Destrehan, La.) to return to their home state to coach and play in front of family and friends.

Mulkey, a member of the Louisiana High School Hall of Fame, Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, led the Lady Techsters to a 130-6 (.956) record, two national titles and four Final Fours from 1980-84. At Hammond High School, Mulkey led her team to four consecutive state championships and a 136-5 record, while netting a then-national record 4,075 points.

Brown attended Salmen High School, where she is the all-time leader with 2,392 points, 1,472 rebounds and 605 blocks. She led the Spartans to four-straight Class 4A State Championship games, winning titles in 2013 and 2014. The two-time Times-Picayune Player of the Year also picked up Gatorade Player of the Year, McDonald’s All-American and Naismith All-American accolades.

Ursin, the only three-time Gatorade Player of the Year award winner in Louisiana, led Destrehan High School to a Class 5A State Championship and perfect 35-0 season in 35-0. She secured three District 7-5A MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors, three first team All-State accolades and two Miss Basketball Louisiana honors.

The Lady Bears bring a six-game winning streak into the matchup and are 9-1 on the season.