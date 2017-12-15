Roads closed in Waco due to water line repair - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Roads closed in Waco due to water line repair

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The City of Waco said certain streets will be closed to repair a water line. 

The Water Utility Service crews will have S 5th St. from Austin to Franklin Ave closed beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday. 

Expect detours and the road to open on Saturday morning. 

