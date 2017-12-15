Five men arrested for burglary of restaurant and evading arrest

The College Station Police Department said they arrested five men for burglary of a restaurant and for evading arrest.

On Dec. 15 around 2:59 a.m. officers were called to Koppe Bridge Bar and Grill located at 3940 Harvey Rd. for a burglary.

When officers arrived they located a car leaving the parking lot of the restaurant. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the five men ran from the car to a wooded area.

Officers from the College Station Police Department along with officers from the Department of Public Safety, the Bryan Police Department, and the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office began searching the surrounding area for the suspects that fled from the vehicle.

After an extensive search, suspects were located and found with the currency that police believe was possibly taken from the restaurant.

Police contacted the restaurant representative and determined the men didn't have permission to enter the restaurant.

The men were identified as 19-year-old Deshawn Webb from Humble, 21-year-old Devante Webb from Humble, 23-year-old Christopher Cigar from Spring, 20-year-old Nigel Luchin from Houston and 23-year-old Trumaine Merritt from Houston.

