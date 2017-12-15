Man sentenced to 52 years for beheading wife

A Bellmead man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for beheading his wife.

The McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna posted on his Facebook page that Davie Dauzat pleaded guilty Friday morning in the 54th District Court of the McLennan County.

21-year-old Natasha Dauzat was beheaded by her husband in August of 2016 and her head was kept in a freezer.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.