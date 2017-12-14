Bears top Texas Southern

Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.More >>
Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.More >>
The No. 21 ranked Baylor Bears faced Texas Southern on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center, the 11th meeting between the two teams. Bears get the win 99-68 and move to 8-2 on the season.More >>
The No. 21 ranked Baylor Bears faced Texas Southern on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center, the 11th meeting between the two teams. Bears get the win 99-68 and move to 8-2 on the season.More >>
Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.More >>
Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed four players on the Associated Press Little All-America Division III Teams released on Thursday, December 14th.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed four players on the Associated Press Little All-America Division III Teams released on Thursday, December 14th.More >>