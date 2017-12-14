Bears top Texas Southern

The No. 21 ranked Baylor Bears faced Texas Southern on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center, the 11th meeting between the two teams. Bears get the win 99-68 and move to 8-2 on the season.



Mark Vital made his return after missing last game with a hamstring injury. At the break, Baylor took a 43-32 lead. Manu Lecomte led all Baylor scorers at halftime with 11 points. He finished with 22 points, 2 rebounds, and 6 assists.



It was exciting day for Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. He is now the 10th player in program history with 100 career blocks, and his parents made the trip from South Sudan to watch him play.



The Bears now lead the series, 11-0. Baylor will face Savannah State on Sunday.

