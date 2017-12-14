Police: Suspect in 2017 murder arrested

A suspect in a murder case in Waco has been arrested.

The incident happened on the 800 block of Harlem Avenue around 6:15 p.m on Dec. 14.

Police said it appeared that an altercation is what led to the deadly shooting. The victim was identified as Brian Robinson, 34.

The suspect, Demarcus Robinson, 29, was arrested Monday in Northwest Waco.

Several cars were hit by bullets, police said.

