Police: 34-year-old man dead after possible altercation, no info on suspect

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot to death in Waco. 

The incident happened on the 800 block of Harlem Avenue around 6:15 p.m. 

Police said it appeared that an altercation is what led to the deadly shooting. The victim was identified as Brian Robinson, 34. 

Several cars were hit by bullets, police said. 

There is no information on the suspect. The investigation is ongoing. 

