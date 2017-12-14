Gatesville teen passes away

A 16-year-old Gatesville student passed away Tuesday.

Clancy Evetts Lawhorn was a sophomore at Gatesville High School and was active in the Fighting Hornet Band at the school.

His obituary said that Lawhorn was also was involved in powerlifting, football and a Coryell County 4-H Ambassador.

The school has not released a statement but mentioned that a 6th-grade band concert would be postponed due to a death of a high school band student.

No other details were released.

