Gatesville teen passes away - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Gatesville teen passes away

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Gatesville ISD) (Source: Gatesville ISD)
GATESVILLE, TX (KXXV) -

A 16-year-old Gatesville student passed away Tuesday. 

Clancy Evetts Lawhorn was a sophomore at Gatesville High School and was active in the Fighting Hornet Band at the school. 

His obituary said that Lawhorn was also was involved in powerlifting, football and a Coryell County 4-H Ambassador. 

The school has not released a statement but mentioned that a 6th-grade band concert would be postponed due to a death of a high school band student. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly