Unbeaten La Vega two wins away from state title

Unbeaten La Vega two wins away from state title

By Katie Engleson, Sports Reporter
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

La Vega (14-0) will look to remain perfect as they take on Carthage (14-0) in the State Semifinals- a battle of the unbeatens. This epic match-up is a rematch from 2015, where for the first time since 2008, the Pirates played for a state championship after a 39-3 victory over Carthage in the 2015 Class 4A Division I semifinals.

La Vega Head Coach, Willie Williams, says, "it's a big contest, they are very good and so are we, so we are going to put our best foot forward and do what we do."

La Vega's average margin of victory this season is 33.6 points, while Carthage averaging margin of victory this season is 27.4 points.

This semifinals showdown is set to take place Friday at 7:30, at the Ford Center in Frisco.

Winner faces either Stephenville or Kennedale, 4A Division I state championship game, 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, AT&T Stadium, Arlington

