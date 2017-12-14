Police asking for assistance in burglary case

The Killeen Police Department said they are asking the community to help locate a person of interest.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Burglary Unit believe the subject may have information about a burglary investigation that happened at the Real Estate Management Property located at 3901 E. Stan Schlueter Loop on Wed. Dec. 6.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this burglary or knows the whereabouts of the man in this photo, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

