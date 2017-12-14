Parks and Recreation department request $5.5 million to preserve Waco Suspension Bridge

The Parks & Recreation Department is requesting $5.5 million from the city to restore and preserve the Waco Suspension Bridge.

The request, which was paired with two other requests for infrastructure improvements, would require the city to borrow $8.9 million or issue a certificate of obligation for a bond. This type of bond does not require voter approval.

The money would be paid off with Tax Increment Financing, which are funds that come from tax revenue from areas, such as downtown. TIF funds are used to encourage development in certain areas.

According to Senior Park Planner Tom Balk, cables in the Waco Suspension Bridge, which only have a 10-year-lifespan from now, need to be replaced. In addition, he said there is a need to replace the decking.

On Thursday, members of the advisory board for Reinvestment Zone #1 for Tax Increment Financing Board agreed to pay back the $8.9 million in a 14-year-period, if the city council issues a certificate of obligation. However, members of the advisory board asked whether the city could pay for the interest on the borrowed money.

The city will have the final vote on whether to issue a certificate of obligation and whether approve TIF funding to be used to pay for the certificate of obligation.

