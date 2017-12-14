48 years later, community rallies to keep man in prison

Limestone County officials are calling on members of the community to sign a petition to keep a man in prison.

Carlos Don Stultz was convicted of killing 17-year-old Kathy Jones in her home near Mexia in June 1969.

Stultz is up for a parole review, but Limestone County officials and Kathy Jones' parents want to make sure he is not granted parole.

The Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson and the Limestone County District Attorney have dispersed petition forms throughout the county for people to sign saying they do not feel Stultz should be released from prison. They are asking people to sign the petition or write a letter before January 1st, 2018 and send it to:

Ms. Angela McCown, Director

Victim Services Division

8712 Shoal Creek Blvd., Suite 265

Austin, TX 78711-3401

Telephone (512) 406-5900

Fax (512) 452-0825

Email: victim.svc@tdcj.state.tx.us

