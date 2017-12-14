Cru football boasts four AP All-Americans

Kevin Hoffman, the coach of a Mart Panthers football team that's making so much noise in the playoffs, draws his inspiration from a largely silent childhood.More >>
Baylor soccer junior midfielder Julie James was named to the 2017 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's Scholar All-America Second Team, announced Thursday by the association.
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed four players on the Associated Press Little All-America Division III Teams released on Thursday, December 14th.
No. 19 Texas A&M faces a non-conference road test at undefeated Southern Cal on Friday, December 15 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
