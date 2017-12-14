Cru football boasts four AP All-Americans

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team placed four players on the Associated Press Little All-America Division III Teams released on Thursday, December 14th. All four of those players were First Team selections.







Corbin Campitelli and Bryce Wilkerson were both named to the First Team offense. Campitelli, a senior offensive tackle from Dallas Parish Episcopal High School, is the highest-grading lineman for an offense 379.1 yards of total offense and 38.1 points per game. Wilkerson, a senior kick returner/wide receiver from Tyler Lee High School, has caught a school-record 65 passes for 697 yards and five touchdowns. He has two kickoff returns and three punt returns for scores on the season and also has a rushing touchdown. Wilkerson is averaging 43.5 yards per kickoff return and 13.6 yards per punt return.







Haston Adams and Kris Brown were voted to the First Team Defense. Adams, a senior defensive tackle from Beckville High School, was named American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Year this season. He has 20.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 42 total tackles. Adams also has three pass break-ups and a forced fumble. Brown, a senior cornerback from Sealy High School, leads the Cru with five interceptions and has returned three of those for touchdowns. He has 66 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass break-ups and a fumble return for a touchdown.







The Cru is 14-0 on the season and will close out the season in Stagg Bowl XLV against Mount Union. UMHB and the Purple Raiders kick off at 7:00 PM Eastern Time in a game that will be televised on ESPNU.