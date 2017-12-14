Aggie women's basketball faces undefeated USC - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Aggie women's basketball faces undefeated USC

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

No. 19 Texas A&M faces a non-conference road test at undefeated Southern Cal on Friday, December 15 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. The Aggies are looking to avenge a 66-62 home loss to the Trojans last season.

The game is available on Pac-12 Network Los Angeles, which is available on Suddenlink channel 424, with Christian Miles on the call. Authenticated subscribers can also access the stream on the Pac-12 Now app or at pac-12.com/live. Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller bring listeners the radio action on The Zone 1150 AM/102.7 FM in Bryan-College Station, and on the internet at 12thMan.com.

Texas A&M plays away from Reed Arena for only the second time this season, although their first road trip, a 90-56 win at Texas Tech, is arguably the Aggies’ best performance of the year. Texas A&M, who is 8-0 against unranked teams this season, is outscoring its opposition by 11.9 points per game. Khaalia Hillsman, who is averaging 14.2 points per game this season, has posted back-to-back games of 20+ points.

USC is 8-0 on the season under head coach Mark Trakh, who is in his first season of his second stint with the Trojans. The Women of Troy are outscoring their opponents by 19.9 points per game, and have four players averaging at least 14.3 points per game, led by Kristen Simon at 18.0 points per contest.

The Aggies lost 66-62 to USC last season, a game that was tied with 56 seconds to play. Two of the last three contests in the aseries have come down to the wire, as a Sydney Carter 3-pointer with 10 seconds left won Texas A&M the 2011-12 meeting with the Trojans.

After this game, the Aggies head to the Duel in the Desert in Las Vegas, Nevada, taking on Hawaii and Oregon on Dec. 20-21.

