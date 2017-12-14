Cru football serves elementary schoolers before Stagg Bowl - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cru football serves elementary schoolers before Stagg Bowl

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
SALEM, VA -

 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players participated in a community service project Thursday morning in conjunction with the 2017 Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl in Salem.



Eight members of the UMHB Football team made the trip and opened their day watching the traditional kindergarten Christmas performance. After an introduction from Principal Margaret Humphrey, each athlete introduced themselves to the elementary school as Principal Humphrey encouraged students to attend Friday's game.



After the performance, UMHB athletes split into four classrooms and did various activities with third graders. Kris Brown and Brazos Fuller read books and made up stories with Mrs. Stroud's class while Raylon Hickey and Tevin Jones answered questions about Texas weather and broke into group activities with Mrs. Light's class. In Mrs. Custer's classroom, TJ Josey and Corbin Campitelli helped with a football-related math assignment while Bryce Wilkerson and Markeith Miller danced like robots and did a card activity in Mrs. Close's room.



"We had a great time with the kids today," senior wide receiver and return specialist Bryce Wilkerson said. "We might even have some future Crusaders in the building. You could tell it meant a lot to them and that means a lot to us."



UMHB athletes received lots of hugs, high-fives, good-luck vibes and even a few souvenirs after their visit. UMHB kicks off against Mount Union tomorrow at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT) at Salem Stadium.

