Fire captain dies in line of duty after collapsing while at scene of fire

Brazoria County Fire Fighters Association said a fire captain died in the line of duty while responding to a fire call on Wednesday night.

Captain Dene Barber collapsed as he came out of a structure from a possible heart attack.

No other details were released.

The City of Brazoria posted condolences on Facebook:

The Council and Staff of the City of Brazoria ask that you keep the members of Brazoria Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers. It is sad to announce with a broken heart the Line of Duty Death of Fire Captain Dene Barber. Capt Barber served his department and the City of Brazoria proudly and passed away of a possible heart attack while responding to a fire call in late evening of December 14.

Our thoughts and Prayers go out to Cindy and his family along with his extended Fire Service family.

