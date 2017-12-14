Temple Fire and Rescue responded to carbon monoxide call at hotel

Temple Fire and Rescue said they responded to a call of carbon monoxide at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The fire department said they received a call around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday to the hotel located at 1749 Scott Boulevard.

Two guests in one of the rooms complaining of symptoms were transported by Temple EMS to Scott & White Medical Center.

Using air monitoring equipment, firefighters working with Hilton Garden Inn Engineering employees located and confirmed the source of the carbon monoxide.

The hotel remained open for business.

