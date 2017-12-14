Temple Fire and Rescue investigate possible carbon monoxide at h - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Temple Fire and Rescue investigate possible carbon monoxide at hotel

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Temple Fire and Rescue said they are investigating a call of possible carbon monoxide at the Hilton Garden Inn. 

The fire department said they received a call around 6:25 a.m. on Thursday to the hotel located at 1749 Scott Boulevard.

The hotel will remain open for business at this time.

No other details were released.  

