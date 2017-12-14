Three-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 7 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three-vehicle accident shuts down Highway 7

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A three-vehicle accident has shut down all lanes on Highway 7 at Reagan Loop Thursday morning.

Roberson County Sheriff's office said emergency crews and TxDOT are on the scene of the major accident involving one 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The lanes are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. 

If you are driving near this area expect delays. 

