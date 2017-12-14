Aggies cruise past Savannah State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Tyler Davis recorded a double-double before halftime and No. 9 Texas A&M put seven players in double figures while rolling over Savannah State 113-66 on Wednesday night.



D.J. Hogg led the balanced scoring for the Aggies (9-1) with 18 points. Davis overpowered the smaller Tigers (3-8) near the basket, finishing with 17 rebounds and 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting.



A&M produced its highest point total since the 1989-90 season, connecting on a school-record 16 3-pointers in 38 attempts. Hogg made 5 of 9 from 3-point range, while point guard Duane Wilson and reserve T.J. Starks hit four apiece.



Javaris Jenkins led Savannah State of the MEAC with 18 points. The Tigers, who lead the country in 3-point attempts, fired 40 shots from beyond the arc, making 12.



The Aggies scored the last 10 points of the first half, building a 52-33 lead. Savannah State got no closer than 19 points in the second half.



BIG PICTURE



Savannah State: The Tigers continued their reliance on the long ball and gave A&M trouble in the first half, hitting 9 of 23 3-point attempts. Savannah State made only 3 of 17 from distance in the second half. The Tigers have allowed more than 100 points seven times in 12 games.



Texas A&M: The Aggies dominated the boards against the smaller Tigers. A&M finished with a 65-35 advantage in rebounds despite being without SEC preseason player of the year Robert Williams, the team's leading rebounder on the season. Williams, averaging 10.4 boards per game, did not play after suffering a concussion in practice Monday.



UP NEXT



Savannah State: The Tigers will complete a two-game road swing through Texas against ranked teams when they play at No. 21 Baylor on Dec. 17.



Texas A&M: The Aggies will continue a stretch of four consecutive home games when they face Northern Kentucky on Dec. 19. A&M will complete its nonconference schedule by playing Buffalo on Dec. 21. The Aggies will open SEC action at Alabama on Dec. 30.



