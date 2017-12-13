Video captures Waco police officer joining basketball game - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Video captures Waco police officer joining basketball game

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A nice moment in the Waco community was caught on camera. 

The Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives shared a video posted by a Central Texas woman of a game of basketball between the officer and her sons and nephew. 

