Jury convicts man of retaliation, filing false financial statement

A Hamilton County jury has found a man guilty of retaliation and filing a false financial statement.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that Randall Townsend had been charged with the offenses after officials say that Townsend had placed a lien on a local police officer's property after the officer served Townsend with a criminal trespass warning in 2015.

Townsend, who opted to represent himself in the case, denied ever threatening officers, but was discredited by a document filed in the city, asking "when is it okay to shoot a police officer."

Townsend was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system and a $5,000 fine for the retaliation charge, as well as two years of confinement in a TDCJ state jail and a $5,000 fine for the filing of a false financial statement.

