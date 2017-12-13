Jury convicts man of retaliation, filing false financial stateme - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Jury convicts man of retaliation, filing false financial statement

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
HAMILTON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

A Hamilton County jury has found a man guilty of retaliation and filing a false financial statement. 

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that Randall Townsend had been charged with the offenses after officials say that Townsend had placed a lien on a local police officer's property after the officer served Townsend with a criminal trespass warning in 2015. 

Townsend, who opted to represent himself in the case, denied ever threatening officers, but was discredited by a document filed in the city, asking "when is it okay to shoot a police officer." 

Townsend was sentenced to seven years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system and a $5,000 fine for the retaliation charge, as well as two years of confinement in a TDCJ state jail and a $5,000 fine for the filing of a false financial statement. 

