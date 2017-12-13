Sheriff's office investigating complaint against former Coolidge ISD employee

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a complaint involving a former employee of the Coolidge Independent School District.

Investigators said they are reviewing the complaint and will present any findings to the District Attorney's office if needed at the completion of the investigation.

The school district released a statement Thursday stating that the district had received a report that alleged employee misconduct at the high school on Dec. 4. The employee was put on administrative leave.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority...However, because there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by law enforcement agencies, further comment is not appropriate at this time." -Dr. Robert Lowry, Superintendent for Coolidge ISD

The district said that the employee resigned from Coolidge ISD on Dec. 6.

