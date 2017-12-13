Limestone County Sheriff's Office conducting investigation on Co - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Limestone County Sheriff's Office conducting investigation on Coolidge ISD

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office said they are working on a complaint involving the Coolidge Independent School District. 

Investigators said they are reviewing the complaint and will present any findings to the District Attorney's office if needed at the completion of the investigation. 

"Not commenting further and have not commented to protect the integrity of the case," said Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson. 

