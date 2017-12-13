Baylor QB Smith to transfer

Baylor quarterback Zach Smith is transferring from the program.

Smith, a sophomore from Grandview High School, was named starter this season after Baylor went 0-2 to Liberty and UTSA.

The QB went on to lead a second half rally that almost upset Oklahoma before injuring his shoulder against West Virginia. Freshman signal caller Charlie Brewer replaced Smith in that contest and started every game for the remainder of the year.

Smith finished his career at Baylor with 2,997 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in just 19 games played. He has not said yet where he will transfer.

With Smith's absence, Baylor only has one scholarship quarterback on the roster. Expect coach Matt Rhule's staff to sign someone quickly and try to get them on campus for spring practice.

