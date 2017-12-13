Lawsuit: Employee and car dealership's negligence led to CTX oral surgeon's death

The family of an area oral surgeon has filed a lawsuit against the car dealership where an accident took his life.

The Lance family filed the lawsuit Wednesday against Bird-Kultgen Ford and employee Ernesto Ramirez. The family said that the dealership and employee's negligence lead to Dr. Jerry Don Lance's death.

The lawsuit said that on April 20, Lance took his car for servicing at the dealership located at 1701 W. Loop 340 in Waco. Lance went to look at cars in the lot when he was hit by an SUV driven by Ramirez. According to the lawsuit, Ramirez was backing down an aisle of vehicles "at a high rate of speed" and hit Lance. The lawsuit said that Lance was dragged over 20 feet after being hit. Another employee of the dealership was in the passenger seat of the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Ramirez and the passenger told police that they hadn't seen Lance before the collision and did not know why he was there. Waco police said that the SUV was traveling 22 mph at the time of impact.

Lance was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and died May 1.

The lawsuit lists that Lance died as a result of Bird-Kultgen Ford and Ramirez's negligence.

The dealership has not released a statement in response.

