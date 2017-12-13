UMHB volleyball scores one All-American

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor volleyball player Sarah Paolini has been named to the CoSIDA Division III Academic All-America Second Team released Wednesday.



A sophomore from Kalispell, Montana (Stillwater Christian H.S.), Paolini holds a 4.0 as a nursing major at UMHB. She is a two-time American Southwest Conference All-West Division honoree and was named to the All-ASC team this season. Paolini hit a team-best .373 this season with 269 kills. She added 100 blocks, 67 digs and 27 service aces. Paolini will also claim ASC Academic All-Conference honors this fall and was a CoSIDA Academic All-District VIII team member.



Paolini is just the second UMHB volleyball player to earn academic all-America honors, joining Morgan Baker who earned Third Team honors in 2012. Paolini is the lone ASC athlete to earn all-American honors this season and one of 11 athletes with a 4.0 on the all-America teams.



The Cru Volleyball team finished the 2017 season with a 28-5 overall record and won the ASC West Division with a 15-1 conference mark. UMHB advanced to the ASC Tournament Championship Match for the fourth consecutive season. Paolini's .373 also set a new school record for hitting percentage in a season.

