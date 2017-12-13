Two accidents reported on Highway 6

Two accidents occurred on Highway 6 on Wednesday afternoon.

One accident happened on Highway 6 outside of Waco. The driver of a Cadillac was rear-ended by the driver of a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the Chevy Silverado was distracted and caused the accident. No major injuries were reported.

Another accident happened across Highway 6, near Hallsburg.

The accident involved three vehicles. No major injuries were reported.

