Bell County to receive $3.1 million in grants to military installations

Bell County will receive $3.1 million as part of a round of grants announced by Texas governor Greg Abbott to military installations.

Gov. Abbott announced that $20 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission's Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program will be awarded to various military installations.

The program assists defense communities that may be positively or negatively impacted by a future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) round.

The grant money will be invested in infrastructure projects and other initiatives to increase the military value of installations in Texas.

"The strength of our military communities in Texas is unparalleled in part because of state support like the DEAAG program,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are the 15 major military installations in Texas critical for the defense of our nation, they also add $136.6 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 800,000 jobs in communities across this great state."

The following entities will receive FY2018-2019 DEAAG disbursements:

Bell County- $3.1 million, Army Airfield security improvement

The City of Corpus Christi – $3.3 million, Corpus Christi Army Depot security repairs and upgrades

Tom Green County - $4.5 million, infrastructure for mission expansion at Goodfellow Air Force Base

City of Kingsville - $144,000, purchase of property to prevent encroachment around Naval Air Station Kingsville

The city of Abilene - $282,000, improvements to Dyess Air Force Base security upgrade

Port San Antonio - $5 million, Airfield Operations upgrades and improvements

City of Wichita Falls - $900,000, improvements to Sheppard Air Force Base security upgrade [partial funding]

