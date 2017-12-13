Mexican restaurant replacing Heitmiller Steakhouse in Waco

Mexican restaurant Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has acquired the Heitmiller building in Waco according to Heitmiller's Steakhouse Facebook page.

The new restaurant took over the building located at 2805 W Loop 340.

Heitmiller Steakhouse will continue their business at its primary location on 4509 N I-35 in Lacy Lakeview.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.