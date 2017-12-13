Baylor hoops readies for battle-tested Texas Southern

Baylor basketball is finished with finals and can focus on tomorrow’s matchup with Texas Southern.

“The great thing now is every college player wants to get to the NBA,” said head coach Scott Drew, “and now it’s like the NBA cause there’s no school just basketball.”

The Tigers are 0-9 on the season but have played opponents like Gonzaga, Kansas, Washington St., and Oregon.

“They has Washington State down by 22, Oregon was a one-possession game for the last 4 minutes of the game,” said Drew. “We showed our guys highlights and it’s easy to spot talent.”

With the Bears lacking depth, players say younger teammates get to use this time to focus. Drew said guard Manu Lecomte would play, but freshman forward Mark Vital is a game-time decision.

“It’s easier when you don’t have to study 24/7,” said junior guard King McClure. “It’s hard for these guys that have never done it before.”

Baylor has three games left before conference play starts and now is when they expect to see improvement.

“I just want to see us execute offensively and take care of things on defense,” said Drew.

Baylor will host Texas Southern Dec 14 at 7:30 in the Ferrell Center.

