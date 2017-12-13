Accident near Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway shuts dow - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Accident near Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway shuts down lanes

COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

College Station police said they were working an accident near Texas Avenue and Harvey Mitchell Parkway that caused temporary lane closures. 

Both southbound lanes on Texas Avenue at Morgans Lane were shut down at 12:50 p.m. The roadway was reopened by 1:18 p.m. 

