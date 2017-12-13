Coding class aims to encourage girls to pursue technology careers

The Waco- McLennan County Library will be offering coding classes for teenage girls next year.

The program will be taught using curriculum from the 'Girls Who Code' nonprofit organization.

“The technology industry is very male-dominated. 'Girls Who Code' is working on decreasing the gap and increasing the amount of women in technological-related fields,”Waco-McLennan County Library Teen Services Librarian Sarah Colbert said.

The group will meet every Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the East Waco Library for 15 weeks. It starts January 3, 2018.

They will learn coding and choose an impact project to put their learning to use.

Girls who are between the ages of 11 and 17 can sign up for the free program on the library’s website. There are 12 spots available.

