Police search for 'Sticky Fingers' suspect who left behind clothing during burglary

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for a man they call "Sticky Fingers" who left clothing behind while burglarizing a convenience store near Texas State Technical College.

The burglary happened on Tuesday night after the store had closed.

Police said the suspect removed his hat and placed a green shirt over his head while inside the store. He took money and other items before leaving behind the hat and other pieces of his clothing.

If you have any information on this man, call Officer Lander at 254-799-2479.

