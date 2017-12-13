Police identify 'Sticky Fingers' suspect, issue arrest warrant

Police identify 'Sticky Fingers' suspect, still searching for him

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department are searching for a man they call "Sticky Fingers" who left clothing behind while burglarizing a convenience store near Texas State Technical College.

"Sticky Fingers" has been identified as Douglas Wayne Speights.

The burglary happened on Tuesday night after the store had closed.

Police said the suspect removed his hat and placed a green shirt over his head while inside the store. He took money and other items before leaving behind the hat and other pieces of his clothing.

If anyone has any information about Speights whereabouts you are asked to call police at 254-799-2479.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.