Police search for man who used stolen debit card at Walmart

Copperas Cove police are searching for information on a man suspected of stealing a debit card from a vehicle and using it at a Walmart in Killeen.

The card was reported stolen on Dec. 6, before the suspect used it at Walmart.

The suspect was seen in a silver sedan before entering the store. Another man was seen driving the sedan but police do not know if he was involved in the incident.

If you have any information on the man pictured, contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.

