Police search for man who used stolen debit card at Walmart

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for a man they call "Sticky Fingers" who left clothing behind while burglarizing a convenience store near Texas State Technical College.More >>
The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is searching for a man they call "Sticky Fingers" who left clothing behind while burglarizing a convenience store near Texas State Technical College.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.More >>
A Central Texas church is collecting blankets to help people in need get through these cold temperatures.More >>
A Central Texas church is collecting blankets to help people in need get through these cold temperatures.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones is going to the U.S. Senate after pulling together an unusual alliance in a Deep South state dominated by Republicans.More >>