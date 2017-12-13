Police searching for information on robbery of dollar store

The Killeen Police Department is investigating after the Family Dollar was robbed Saturday night.

A man entered the store located at 2307 W. Stan Schlueter Loop around 5:09 p.m and displayed a weapon while demanding money.

He left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and property from the store, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Any information leading to the arrest of the suspect could be rewarded with $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.