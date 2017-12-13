Train stuck on tracks leads to road closures - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Train stuck on tracks leads to road closures

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
GROESBECK, TX (KXXV) -

A train has stopped in Groesbeck city limits for the next 12 hours, causing many road closures on Wednesday.

Groesbeck police said Jacinto Street, Angeline Street and Trinity Street crossings will remain closed until the train resumes its route. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly