Mart looks to get over semi-final hump against Stratford

The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.

"That's the goal of a Mart Panther football team," said Hoffman.

These Panthers haven't lost a game since their season opener and the team only allowed 14 points during their entire district schedule. But don't think that's motivating them to take Stratford lightly.

"We talk about going one and oh every week. We don't look past anybody," said senior linebacker Cooper Baize.

Stratford is also 13-1 and hasn't lost a game since September. Hoffman maintains that no matter the opponent, his coaching staff does not change the way his team operates.

"Just focus on what you do we have to get better every day in practice and stick with the game plan, keep our eyes where they're supposed to be read our keys and have fun."

Kickoff is scheduled for Dec 14 at 7:00 p.m. in Snyder.

