MCC basketball climbs in poll

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team climbed one spot to 16th in this week’s NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders began the season ranked 23rd and were 17th in last week’s poll.



Northwest Florida State, Vincennes (Indiana) and Indian Hills (Iowa) continue to hold the top spots, followed by Salt Lake (Utah) fourth and Eastern Florida State in fifth.

Trinity Valley (Texas) from Region XIV moved up to 13th and Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for the Highlanders, moved up one spot to 14th this week. South Plains (Texas), also from Region V, dropped from 21st last week to receiving votes. Hill from Region V, and Tyler from Region XIV are also receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 13-1 on the season and will take a break for the winter holidays before returning to the court Dec. 30 to host Angelina at 4 p.m.