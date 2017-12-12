MCC basketball climbs in poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC basketball climbs in poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Community College men’s basketball team climbed one spot to 16th in this week’s NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders began the season ranked 23rd and were 17th in last week’s poll.

Northwest Florida State, Vincennes (Indiana) and Indian Hills (Iowa) continue to hold the top spots, followed by Salt Lake (Utah) fourth and Eastern Florida State in fifth.

Trinity Valley (Texas) from Region XIV moved up to 13th and Odessa (Texas), a Region V opponent for the Highlanders, moved up one spot to 14th this week. South Plains (Texas), also from Region V, dropped from 21st last week to receiving votes. Hill from Region V, and Tyler from Region XIV are also receiving votes.

The Highlanders are 13-1 on the season and will take a break for the winter holidays before returning to the court Dec. 30 to host Angelina at 4 p.m.

  • Mavs spoil Leonard's return to Spurs

    Mavs spoil Leonard's return to Spurs

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-13 05:24:07 GMT
    SPORTS-MAVERICKSSPORTS-MAVERICKS

    J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    J.J. Barea scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks spoiled the season debut of San Antonio star Kawhi Leonard, beating the Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Michigan basketball trumps Texas

    Michigan basketball trumps Texas

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-13 04:51:12 GMT

    Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer, and Michigan beat Texas 59-52 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had 17 points and 10 rebounds, including a key 3-pointer, and Michigan beat Texas 59-52 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Mart looks to get over semi-final hump against Stratford

    Mart looks to get over semi-final hump against Stratford

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:47 PM EST2017-12-13 03:47:22 GMT

    The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.

    More >>

    The Mart Panthers have been in this situation before. After losing in the semi-finals twice in the last four seasons, head coach Kevin Hoffman says his team is ready to get back to the last game of the season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly